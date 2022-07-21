Skip to main content

Browns Sign QB Josh Rosen in Anticipation of Deshaun Watson Suspension

The Cleveland Browns add a quarterback as they await Deshaun Watson's suspension.

The Cleveland Browns are adding another quarterback to their roster as they await the expected suspension of Deshaun Watson. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Josh Rosen is signing a one-year deal to join the Browns. 

Rosen, 25, will join his sixth NFL team since being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals 10th overall in 2018. He spent 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.

Rosen will compete with Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs for a roster spot this season. With Watson expected to miss at least eight games, Rosen could be the Browns' option to backup Brissett to start the year. 

