Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. had his season end in Week 3 following a groin injury caused by a block from Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

And his teammates are not happy.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett opened up about the play after the game, letting it be known that he believes it was a bad move by Okorafor.

"That was a bull---- play," Garrett told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "He’s not moving. You don’t jump on a guy. That was a bull---- play."

After the game, Okorafor said he was simply "playing ball" and didn't think about the play in the moment. Walker was carted off the field in an air cast afterward, and his teammates, even the offensive linemen, said that's not a respectable move in the NFL.

"I pray that it was just a split-second decision and he made the wrong decision, which I’ve done," Wyatt Teller said. "I’ve had late hits, inadvertent chop blocks or something crazy like that. But I don’t want to hurt them. There’s nasty stuff and then there’s inadvertent stuff and it seemed like that wasn’t exactly inadvertent. It seemed like he wanted to cause more pain, which is weird. But the NFL will handle that."



The consensus among the Browns offensive linemen was that they do not believe Okorafor is a dirty player, but do expect him to be better moving forward. A much less aggressive stance from Garrett.

"I’ve never seen him do that before," Teller said. "It’s not like he has this name for being a crazy, mean (guy) but I just think you’ve got to be smart. There’s a brotherhood beyond all of the city stuff. The fans that hate each other, let them fight in the stands. I want to win, but there’s a brotherhood and I don’t want you to be hurt. I don’t want you to spend any time off the field. I want you to feed your kids."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Know Offense is Causing Issue for Defense

Steelers Believe Offense is on Verge of Success

Steelers Last Chance to Make Change at QB This Season?

Ben Roethlisberger Featured in Dark Vikings Fan Tattoo

The Mitch Trubisky Experiment Needs to End Now

Steelers Will Not Make Changes at QB, OC After Browns Loss

Film Room: Trubisky and Canada to Blame for Steelers Offense