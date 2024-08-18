Commanders WR Could Be Next Option for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- In a world where the Pittsburgh Steelers lose the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes, they could soften the blow by acquiring another high-upside wide receiver who may hit the trade block in the coming weeks.
Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com and the NFL Daily Podcast theorized on Twitter that Jahan Dotson may not hang around with the Washington Commanders for much longer based on some of the reports that have come out of the team's training camp.
"The more Commanders coaches talk, the more I wonder if Jahan Dotson is on their Week 1 roster," Rosenthal said.
Dotson has seemingly lost his grip on Washington's No. 2 receiver job after occupying that role for a majority of the 2023 season, logging 551 total outside snaps opposite Terry McLaurin according to Pro Football Focus. He also appeared to have the inside track on that role entering the offseason, though a regime change shifted his standing within the organization.
The Commanders, under new owner Josh Harris, fired head coach Ron Rivera shortly after the regular season concluded in January. He was replaced by Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn while Adam Peters left his executive role with the San Francisco 49ers and took over as the team's general manager.
Quinn has emphasized the fact that there is an open competition for the top spot behind McLaurin, which doesn't exactly offer a ringing endorsement of Dotson's performance so far this summer.
"You'll see two, three, four, five, there's a lot of guys that are really battling," Quinn said. "I've been really impressed with Olamide (Zaccheaus), I thought he's had a really strong camp. Looking forward to getting Luke (McCaffrey) some extra work here, Jahan (Dotson), Dyami (Brown), so that's where we're at."
Dotson was drafted No. 16 overall out of Penn State in 2022 and enjoyed a productive rookie campaign, recording 523 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games, ten of which were starts. He played in all 17 games last year while starting 16 of them, though his output stagnated as he put up 518 yards and four touchdowns on 49 receptions.
Dotson has worked with the first team during camp and clearly holds untapped potential, though there appears to be a disconnect with Washington's new coaching staff. After playing a position-high 31 snaps for the Commanders in their first preseason game, a change of scenery may be in the cards for the 24-year-old.
If Dotson becomes available, he represents a perfect fit for the Steelers' receiver room and would be a worthy alternative to Aiyuk. He is an explosive playmaker and plus athlete who can be used both on the outside and in the slot, and perhaps he could finally break out as a member of Pittsburgh's offense.
