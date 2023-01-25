Former NFL GM Rips Steelers Future, Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers barely missed the playoffs this season despite one magical comeback in the second half of the season. But even if they got in, one former NFL executive believes they have a long way to go before they're able to truly compete.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers exec, Doug Whaley, the gap between Pittsburgh and those elite teams in the NFL is pretty wide right now.

"Joe Burrow had three of his offensive linemen out, three of his starting offensive linemen. If you took three of the starting offensive linemen off the Pittsburgh Steelers, would they be able to go into Buffalo, in that hostile environment, with everything surrounding that Buffalo team, and be able to blanket them like the Cincinnati Bengals? That’s all you have to say right there," Whaley said. "That’s how far that gap at quarterback is going to be as well. I’m not saying that Kenny can’t strive and get better and get to that level, I’m just saying, you take a snapshot of that picture right now, that’s where you are. So I think there’s a lot of work to be done."

Obviously, the Steelers were dealing with a rookie quarterback who wasn't planning to start this season. That doesn't mean next year will be any better, but the expectation is that this team will once again compete for a playoff spot.

But in the eyes of Whaley, the Steelers aren't going to find themselves competing for a Super Bowl anytime soon.

