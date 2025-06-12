Analyst Shares Wild Steelers Offseason Alternative
PITTSBURGH -- There are many possible choices that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have made coming into this offseason, and many would have been confounded regardless of the decisions that would have been made.
Now, the Steelers have made major moves, sending away wide receiver George Pickens whilst also acquiring wideout DK Metcalf and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback decision took months, and seemed to drag on for much longer than that.
One person who believes that the Steelers could have gone about their offseaon in a better and more efficient way is Nick Wright of FOX Sports. On an episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Wright spoke about his ideal offseason for the Steelers and how he would go about it.
"I would've taken a totally different tactic this offseason," Wright said. "I wouldn't have traded for DK Metcalf. I still would've traded away George Pickens. And I would've, as we are now seeing with T.J. Watt wanting a new contract, I would've traded T.J. Watt to get a first-round pick and something else. And I would've said, Mason Rudolph, you're the man."
While it did not seem to be the most optimal way of going through the offseason, the Steelers seem to have filled all of the positions on the team, at least at the most basic level. While the sentiment of trading Watt has begun to increase in popularity, it seems unlikely that all the moves Wright suggested would be reasonable to go through in one offseason.
The Steelers have received flak for their lack of quick decision-making this offseason, but eventually made a plethora of necessary moves that are likely to help the team in the long-run. Whether their moves truly pay off will only be seen once the regular season begins in a couple months.
