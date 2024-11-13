Former Steelers Assistant Wants New HC Job
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers Senior Defensive Assistant Brian Flores is looking for a new opportunity in the NFL, hoping to land another as a head coach after this season.
Flores spent the 2022 season with the Steelers after being fired by the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. He joined Pittsburgh's coaching staff as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach, helping names like Devin Bush and Robert Spillane. In his one season with the team, the Steelers defense finished 13th in yards allowed, 9th against the run and 10th in points allowed.
Flores left Pittsburgh after one year and took a job as the defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. He's excelled since then and is one of the biggest names year in and year out in the coaching carousel.
Now, he's looking to get back into the heading coaching world.
"Look, there's only 32 of these jobs, so I would certainly want to be a head coach in this league again," Flores said on the 'The Adam Schefter Podcast.'
Flores was the Dolphins head coach for three years before being relieved of his duties and joining the Steelers.
"I think a lot of people view the Miami experience as [if] I see it as all negative," Flores said. "I really don't. I think it was a great experience for me and my family. There's so much that I learned during my time there that's made me a much, much better coach today ... better in a lot of areas. And just in reflecting on that time, there's things that obviously I would like to do better, but there's also a lot of things that I would continue to implement.
"But it wasn't all negative. Obviously, there was some things that I would have done better, but I thought it was a great experience and I've really, really come out of it in positive way and excited about where I am now. I really learned a lot from it."
Now, he wants another opportunity, and could get one in the offseason. Teams like the New York Jets, Giants, New Orleans Saints and possibly others will be looking for new coaches after the season. Flores should be one of the top candidates with his Vikings being one of the best defenses in the NFL.
