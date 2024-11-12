Steelers Monitoring Two Critical Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin updated the health of running back Najee Harris and cornerback Donte Jackson during his Week 11 press conference, saying both players' statuses will be monitored throughout the week as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens.
Harris had a defender land on his ankle following a run in the fourth quarter of last week's win against the Washington Commanders. Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in the second half that saw him sit out the rest of the game.
During Tomlin's press conference, he spoke on the status of the two players that did not face the most severe injuries this week. He first spoke about Jackson, followed by Harris.
"We had some guys that went down in game and didn't return," Tomlin said. "Donte Jackson just walked by. He feels good today but feeling good today and executing in totality tomorrow is two different things. And so we'll leave it day by day in terms of some of those instances. They might be limited in their early portions of this thing from a prep standpoint but we're not anticipating a lack of availability in any of those guys, Najee included. We'll see what Wednesday looks like but we're pretty comfortable as I stand here today that we'll include those guys in our planning in the latter part of the week. And have those guys ready for action"
Without either player, the Steelers would turn to Jaylen Warren at running back and James Pierre at cornerback. The team will practice three times before putting out their final injury report this week.
The Steelers have a tough matchup this week, as they take on the Ravens who have been a tough team to beat and open their divisional schedule. Quarterback Lamar Jackson looks primed for another MVP season and the duo of him and Derrick Henry is the best one-two punch in football this season. The Steelers would greatly benefit from the services of Harris and Jackson against the Ravens, who have struggled with run defense and have been able to create deep plays on the offensive side of the ball.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!