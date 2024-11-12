Steelers Lose One Starter for Ravens Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers will go to battle against the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 11 interdivisional matchup without a defensive superstar on their side.
During his press conference on Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) will not be available on Sunday and should be considered "week-to-week" as it pertains to his future status.
Highsmith suffered his injury late in the fourth quarter during Pittsburgh's Week 10 victory over the Washington Commanders. While pursuing quarterback Jayden Daniels in the backfield, he turned his ankle and immediately went down.
The 27-year-old was helped off the field while carefully avoiding placing any pressure on his ankle. He was later seen using crutches in the locker room after the contest concluded and is now also in a walking boot, per The Athletic's Mike DeFabo.
Highsmith has posted 24 total pressures and three sacks on the season, according to Pro Football Focus. He previously missed Weeks 4 through 6 due to a groin injury he sustained versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, and another prolonged absence is likely on the table for him.
While Highsmith would represent a significant loss for Pittsburgh, the likely return of Nick Herbig this week could help soften the blow.
Herbig has not appeared in a game since suffering a hamstring injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. He was in good position to come back versus Washington, but fell just short of doing so as he was ruled inactive.
The Wisconsin product has eight total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble this year.
Tomlin also mentioned the addition of Preston Smith, whom Pittsburgh acquired from the Green Bay Packers at the trade deadline, and how his presence is particularly valuable due to the team's injury situation off the edge.
In his first contest as a Steeler against the Commanders, Smith logged 23 defensive snaps.
