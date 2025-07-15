Former Steelers QB Duck Hodges Describes Unforgettable NFL Moment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ fan base has a tendency to latch on to unique players and create folklore legends. Look at cult hero Zach Banner from a few years ago. The swing offensive lineman became a fan favorite for entering in certain packages as an extra lineman and another eligible receiver. The fanbase would excitedly cheer as Banner was announced as eligible.
Right alongside Banner in 2019 was another Steelers’ cult hero, Devlin “Duck” Hodges. The undrafted quarterback was thrust into a starting role during the 2019 campaign due to injuries. It was a far cry from the practice squad he was expected to be on the entire season. He started just six games during the season after Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph were injured, but that was enough to endear himself to the fanbase.
Six years later, the love for Duck is still there. He recently spoke about his time with the team on 93.7 The Fan. Recalling his brief time in Pittsburgh, he described what was one of the biggest moments and perhaps the favorite of his NFL career.
“I would say probably when we played the Browns at home,” he said. “Take touchdowns, take all that out of it. I think there was a moment in the fourth quarter when the stadium started chanting, ‘Duck!’ I’m like, ‘this is pretty cool.’ This is like my Rudy moment.”
Rudy is a 1993 movie starring Sean Astin. The film portrays the collegiate career of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger. Undersized and overlooked, he still dreams of playing for his college football team at the University of Notre Dame. He overcomes the odds and makes his impact, and is now a colloquial term for when the underdog succeeds. That was certainly the case for Hodges in 2019, as he hurdled the obstacles to achieve the unlikely.
Also like Rudy, Hodges’ triumph was bright, yet brief. He compiled a 3-3 record as a starter, throwing for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.
It doesn’t matter the further away from the actual event we get. Hodges was a cult hero for a few months, helping to save the Steelers’ season in 2019. It may have been brief and it may not have yielded the results everyone wanted, but for a moment, Hodges was the star. How many people can say they accomplished the same thing?
