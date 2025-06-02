Mason Rudolph Mentoring Steelers Rookie QB
PITTSBURGH -- Mason Rudolph is the assumed starter of the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, until Aaron Rodgers arrives - if Aaron Rodgers arrives. In the meantime, Rudolph is taking QB1 reps and running the offense as if he's the first one on the field this season.
He's also helping the next generation develop as well. Rudolph has already started taking sixth-round pick and rookie quarterback Will Howard under his wing as the team works through Organized Team Activities.
Howard, who many hope could become the future starter of Steelers, is latching onto his veteran teammate, learning the ropes as he begins his NFL career.
"He’s been awesome," Howard said during OTAs. "I just think the vibe in the quarterback room is really cool. Super good dude, super welcoming. Meeting Mason, I knew we’d hit it off, and he’s a great dude, man. He’s helped me a lot and look forward to continuing to work with him."
Howard admitted that his first week of OTAs had a rocky start but he was able to readjust and settle into things as they continued.
“First day was a work in progress,” Howard said. "I didn’t feel great about my first day, just coming off the field. But it was a good learning experience for me. I wasn’t expecting to be perfect on my first day. I’m not going to be perfect. That’s the thing. You’ve gotta learn. Especially me being young, you’ve gotta be able to roll with the punches and know that you’re going to make some mistakes, especially being a rookie. It’s how you learn from it, come back from it and don’t get affected by that. The second I mess up and then get in my head and shut down, that’s when problems happen. I felt like Day 1, just wasn’t really comfortable yet, didn’t really know where my feet were, was a little off timing. And then Day 2 and 3, I think I’ve been a lot better."
Now, the team heads into the final week of OTAs and then the start of minicamp, and as Howard continues to grow, he'll lean on Rudolph for guidance.
