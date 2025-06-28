Eagles Legend Goes Off on Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is catching some heat from another NFL great. After his words about Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, another two-time Super Bowl champion is calling him out, making it known he doesn't agree with Big Ben's take.
During an episode of 'Footbahlin' With Ben,' Roethlisberger explained that he'd take Rodgers over Mahomes if both were in their prime.
"I would take Aaron in his prime over Patrick now," Roethlisberger said. "I think Aaron Rodgers, in his prime, was one of the top few to ever do it.
"So is Patrick Mahomes in his prime. Patrick Mahomes is just entering out of his prime. I think
Patrick Mahomes is going to go down as another arguable GOAT."
Six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy did not like that take.
McCoy's disagreement went further than explaining why he'd choose Mahomes over Rodgers, though, as the former Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles star made it known he thinks Roethlisberger is simply a hater.
"Big Ben hates," McCoy said on FS1’s The Facility. "One thing about Big Ben, you play 18 years, you have no All-Pros, not one, not one first-team, not one second-team.
"This is just me, I don’t respect players that talk about greats a certain way and you have nowhere the type of success they had. You played for 18 years, and you never was considered the best quarterback or the second-best quarterback in football."
In Roethlisberger's defense, he may not have been considered the greatest of his generation, but he'll likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, is a two-time Super Bowl champion as well, never had a losing season, was a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL leader in passing yards and sits fifth all-time in NFL passing yards.
Still, McCoy isn't pleased, and with an audience at hand, it appears the former star running back and the former star quarterback aren't very friendly when it comes to debating NFL players.
