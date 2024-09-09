Former Player Shuts Down Steelers QB Decision
PITTSBURGH -- Despite Justin Fields' solid performance in a Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, one analyst believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should stick with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback going forward.
Former Steelers defensive lineman and current KDKA-TV analyst Chris Hoke, when asked who should start in Week 2, wasn't convinced that Fields did enough to topple Wilson for good on Sunday, adding that there wasn't a ton of confidence with the former on the field.
"Russell Wilson, no question about it," Hoke said on the Steelers Extra Point postgame show. "Listen, these are good numbers [by Fields], 17-for-23 for 156 yards, but there was a lot of dinking and dunking, and I don't know if there was a lot of confidence."
Fields did not turn the ball over while helping Pittsburgh win the time of possession battle by over 10 minutes and showing impressive poise while directing the offense. He added 57 yards on the ground over 14 attempts and proved that he is a viable option as the team's starter moving forward.
Wilson's status for next week's matchup on the road against the Denver Broncos, which is set up as a revenge game for the 35-year-old, is unknown. He was limited in practice late last week with calf tightness and was not active against the Falcons, though there is little long-term concern about the nature of his injury after imaging did not show severe aggravation.
Hoke believes head coach Mike Tomlin will still favor Wilson over Fields due to his veteran nature and the fact that he can help open up the offense both through the air and on the ground.
"You're going to see Russell Wilson come in because coach Tomlin likes veteran quarterbacks," Hoke said. "Russell Wilson's the guy coach Tomlin wants to see on the field. He's a guy who can stretch the field and open up this offense and open up the running game even more. If Russell Wilson can throw the ball in the middle of the field, where we didn't see it today, and the outside, it will open up that run game."
After Wilson won the starting job out of training camp and the preseason, Fields very well may have reopened that competition. Tomlin has a tough decision on his hands, and there should be more clarity on that front in the coming days.
