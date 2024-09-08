Steelers' Justin Fields Could Keep Starting Job
PITTSBURGH -- Following the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin kept the door open for Justin Fields to remain the starting quarterback moving forward.
During his post-game press conference, Tomlin held back from upholding Russell Wilson's status as the starter when asked if Fields' performance was enough to dethrone him.
"You can come ask me that question on Tuesday," Tomlin said.
In the Steelers' 18-10 win, Fields completed 17 of his 23 passes for 156 yards and ran 14 times for 57 yards while not turning the ball over.
Under his guidance, the offense as a whole posted 270 yards and converted eight of their 17 third-down opportunities. Additionally, the unit helped Pittsburgh win the time of possession battle by over 10 minutes (35:36 to 24:24).
Tomlin was impressed by Fields' resiliency and demeanor, which allowed the team to rally around him and has made it easier to communicate with him throughout the game.
"Justin is, as I've gotten to know him, he is a real steady eddy," Tomlin said. "He's not overly talkative, but he's got a steady, strong demeanor, and just being in the stadium with him, some of the things that I've seen through team development were confirmed. It's just good to be able to communicate with a guy when things get thick and you see the clear eyes ... He's solid as a rock, and I think his play, and thus our play, is kind of reflective of that."
Fields showed impressive poise in his first regular season start with both the Steelers and under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. His first-team reps throughout training camp and in practice this week while Wilson dealt with his calf injury likely played a huge role in his preparation for the opportunity.
Based on Tomlin's comments, there's reason to believe Pittsburgh could go with Fields even if Wilson is healthy when they face the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 2. The team was clearly impressed with how he handled himself and commanded the offense on Sunday, and the continuity factor could come into play as they make a decision.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more