Four WR Options After Steelers Latest Trade News
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in the market for a speedy wide receiver to pair with superstar DK Metcalf. Even as the team prepares for another speedster to return to the lineup soon in Calvin Austin III, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared that they are seeking another complementary talent on the outside.
If the Steelers are searching for that specific type of receiver, they could be in luck. Multiple players fit that category while also possessing above average route-running skills, which would be a huge addition to their receiving corps. Let’s dive into a few options that the Steelers might have on their radar before the November 4th trade deadline.
Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints - The Perfect Fit
I’ve mentioned Shaheed’s name for weeks now, and I’ll take the chance to do it again. Chris Olave is a fantastic receiver, but his injury history is so concerning. Shaheed is the better target from New Orleans for two reasons.
The first is he’s quick. NFL Next Gen Stats clocked him reaching a top speed of 21.72 miles per hour during a Week 5 touchdown catch. That was the fastest speed reached during an offensive touchdown this season.
The second is that he’s not exactly a “small” receiver. Standing at 6’0”, he adds a bit of a middle between Austin and Metcalf. It would give the Steelers more balance on offense without adding a replica of their other two top pass-catchers.
Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins - The Dream Catch
The Dolphins seem locked in on keeping Waddle, but the Steelers have to keep prying. A precise route-runner, explosive with his movements and a sure-handed catcher, he would be an ideal fit on offense. Just imagine Waddle and Metcalf as Aaron Rodgers’ top two options the rest of the season. It’s incredibly tantalizing.
Tyler Lockett, Tennessee Titans - The Veteran Addition
Did you even know Tyler Lockett is still in the NFL? The 11-year NFL veteran is far from the dynamic playmaker he was with the Seattle Seahawks, but that quickness is still there. The Titans are rebuilding and have no need for Lockett this year. The Steelers could grab him for pennies and get a number three or four receiver that has some explosiveness left in the tank.
Another player who doesn’t fit the small modifier Rapoport included is Zay Jones of the Arizona Cardinals. The 6’2” receiver is the slowest of these players, in my opinion, but he's still quick. He provides a similar
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders - The Dark Horse Candidate
Jakobi Meyers is the trade target the Raiders are most likely to move on from, the Steelers should be targeting his speedier counterpart, Tre Tucker. He posted over 500 receiving yards last year, but he’s going to surpass that shortly in 2025, with 389 yards and 4 touchdowns already. The 24-year-old pass catcher is undersized (5'8") but he possesses lightning quick feet and precise route-running skills.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!