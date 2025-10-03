Steelers Huge Calvin Austin Injury Update
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their starting wide receiver late in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, and had to send Calvin Austin III to the hospital in Dublin, Ireland to get evaluated before leaving for the United States.
But good news has emerged. The Steelers were once believed to be without Austin for "several weeks," having to come up with a replacement across from DK Metcalf on who was going to start as their wideout. It was unknown exactly what the injury to Austin's shoulder was or how severe the team believed it was, but early signs didn't look good.
Good News on Austin's Injury
Now, they look better. According to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo, the Steelers wide receiver had his x-rays come back negative, and he could not miss any time at all before returning to the field after the Bye Week.
"X-rays on Calvin Austin III’s shoulder came back negative, according to a league source, which is good news. I do not know yet if he’ll miss time with injury or not. If he does, this could be Wilson’s best chance to prove that he deserves a bigger piece of the pie moving forward," DeFabo writes.
That would be a massive boost for the Steelers, who haven't had a reliable wide receiver behind Austin all season. Scotty Miller is likely the starter next to Metcalf if Austin is to miss time, but Miller has barely played this season. The only wide receiver who has had a steady contribution of snaps is Ben Skowronek, who the team has utilized as a blocking option more than a receiving threat.
Roman Wilson's Chance?
Roman Wilson would be the fan hopeful to step in for Austin, but there are no real signs that he's going to be guaranteed that opportunity. Wilson has just two targets this season and one reception for seven yards. In his second year, he still hasn't found a groove within the offense, but the new opportunity should give him some chance.
Pittsburgh will hope Austin doesn't need to miss any time and they can move forward with their normal offense. It would also solve issues on special teams as Austin is their primary punt returner as well.
The Steelers have a full week of practice after the Bye Week before they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. They'll then have a short week before traveling to Cincinnati for the Bengals game in Week 7.
