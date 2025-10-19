Ian Rapoport Drops Latest Steelers Trade Update
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again looking for a wide receiver, trying to land another pass-catcher before the NFL trade deadline.
The Steelers have been searching for a second wideout addition after adding DK Metcalf earlier in the offseason, pairing him with Calvin Austin III as their starters. Austin is dealing with a shoulder injury, missing the last two games, and while Pittsburgh has had success with Metcalf and a trio of tight ends, they are looking for another receiver.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh is in the market and could land another name before the deadline.
"The Steelers are, once again, in the market for a receiver, sources say. Their offense has thrived by featuring multiple tight ends, but the addition of a speed threat to pair with DK Metcalf would help Aaron Rodgers and the offense," Rapoport reported.
This isn't the first time it's been reported, either, as ESPN's Adam Schefter has also confirmed the team wants a wideout.
"There will be trades made this week, because there were trades made last week," Schefter said. "You’ve got the Chargers looking for a running back, the Steelers looking for a receiver, the Eagles are always looking for help. The Browns, alternately, are buyers and sellers."
Who Can Steelers Go After?
The Steelers have been linked to multiple wide receivers this offseason, with names like A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Jakobi Meyers and Chris Olave topping the list.
Pittsburgh hasn't been shy in pursuing a top-tier talent, trying to make sure they add another guaranteed starter and a piece that helps them move closer to a Super Bowl. So, adding any of the names above isn't out of the question.
Former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson believes Brown could be an option for Pittsburgh this deadline due to the continued issues in Philadelphia with the Eagles.
"I'm just throwing that out there," Johnson said. "Because they've always been talking about trades. Where there's smoke, there's fire. The fact that it was even mentioned, if things don't turn around for the Philadelphia Eagles, even though they're winning, I think that's something that can happen."
In the last few months, they've called the Saints about Olave, Commanders about Terry McLaurin and ended up with DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. You add in Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith in a move from the Miami Dolphins and it shows how determined they are to add quality names to their roster.
So, if they're pursuing another names don't rule out another blockbuster move before the NFL trade deadline.
