Full Details on T.J. Watt's Record-Breaking Steelers Deal
T.J. Watt became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history for the second time in his career after signing a three-year, $123 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio shared all the details of the historic agreement.
Of the $108 million that was guaranteed to Watt, $40 million comes in the form of a signing bonus. For cap purposes, that number will be prorated over the next four seasons while he remains under contract.
Florio wrote that the 30-year-old's base salary sits at $4 million for the 2025 campaign, all of which is guaranteed. Per Over the Cap, his cap hit will come in at $23,368,694.
Watt's base salary will then jump all the way up to $32 million during both 2026 and 2027, with that amount once again being fully guaranteed in both years while his cap hit rises to $42 million in the process.
The pact includes a roster bonus in 2028 worth $15 million that is due on the third day of the league year. Watt's base salary will drop to $21.050 million that year, which is the final leg of the deal, and his cap hit will go up to $46.050 million.
The Steelers hold a potential "out" before the 2028 campaign, however. If Watt were to be either cut or traded, the organization would save $36 million while simultaneously being saddled with $10 million in dead money.
Watt first became the highest-paid non-quarterback all the way back in September 2021 when he came to terms on a four-year, $112 million extension with Pittsburgh.
Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett received that title upon agreeing to a four-year, $160 million contract in March, and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase would ever-so-slightly best that mark just a week later with a four-year, $161 million deal.
After resetting the market, Watt will head to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. for training camp next week and look to help guide a Steelers roster that's been heavily revamped throughout the course of the offseason.
