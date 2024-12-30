Insider: Chance Steelers Make Crazy George Pickens Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to figure out their offense this offseason, starting with the quarterback position but likely moving to wide receiver as their second-biggest need. But with George Pickens entering a contract year and his price tag certainly going up after this season, one team reporter sees a possibility of a trade.
Speaking on the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown, Trib Live's Chris Adamski mentioned the possibility the Steelers get an offer they cannot refuse for Pickens this offseason. And the most likely candidate may be the Las Vegas Raiders.
"I think there's a chance that a team like the Raiders - the Raiders actually make a lot of sense - comes in and just makes an offer they can't refuse," Adamski said. "Or it gets leaked out there in the spring, [and people start calling], 'Is George available?' Just put that flier out there and see if those teams make them a high-draft pick offer that you almost have to take."
It's not unrealistic to think teams will come calling for Pickens, or that the Steelers would be willing to move on for the right offer. They won't trade him for nothing, even if contract negotiations aren't going swimmingly, but for the right price, why not?
What would his price tag be would be the biggest question. Wide receivers don't have the first-round buy sticker they did a few years ago, but they aren't going for scraps, either. If the Steelers could get a second-round pick for him, they may consider it. If a team is willing to offer a first, it feels like that's the "can't refuse" offer Adamski may be talking about.
At just 23 years old and with 900 yards in 13 games, Pickens' future is bright. His highlight reel catch ability might be the best in the NFL. It's hard to believe some team won't be willing to make an offer the Steelers have to consider in the spring. It's just a matter of if it's good enough to move on from him.
