Steelers vs. Bengals Kickoff Time Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers will host one final prime-time game this season, as the NFL flexed their Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals to Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.
The Steelers have previously played four contests under the lights this year, with three of them (Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Week 7 vs. New York Jets, Week 8 vs. New York Giants) coming at Acrisure Stadium.
The team's impending meeting with the Bengals, which could carry major playoff implications for both sides, will also take place in the Steel City after Pittsburgh emerged victorious in Cincinnati by a score of 44-38 in Week 13.
In order for the Bengals to reach the playoffs, they must defeat the Steelers while the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos lose to the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.
If all of those outcomes were to materialize, Cincinnati would make the field as the No. 7 seed and play the Buffalo Bills, the top dogs in the AFC East who hold the No. 2 seed.
Elsewhere, the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Cleveland Browns will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Should Baltimore win, it would clinch the AFC North and finish in the No. 3 spot.
The Ravens would also finish atop the division with a loss should the Steelers subsequently fall victim to Cincinnati.
As such, Pittsburgh can only clinch the North with a victory as well as a Browns win. In that scenario, the Steelers would be locked into the No. 3 seed and face the No. 6-seeded Los Angeles Chargers.
In a world where both the Ravens and Steelers win, Pittsburgh would land in the No. 5 spot and take on the Houston Texans, the No. 4 seed and champions of the AFC South, during Super Wild Card Weekend.
A loss to the Bengals alongside a Chargers triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders, however, would move the Steelers down to No. 6 and set up a third matchup against Baltimore this season.
There's plenty on the line for Pittsburgh, which should make for an exciting final weekend of the regular season.
