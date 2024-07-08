Insider: Justin Fields Agent Keeping Steelers QB Battle Alive
PITTSBURGH -- Justin Fields finished his 2023 campaign with the best statistics of his career as the quarterback for the Chicago Bears. With 3,217 yards between passing and rushing as well as 20 touchdowns between the two, Fields had a good season for the Bears. Although Fields played just 13 of a possible 17, he seemed primed to lead the Bears in the coming year.
Eventually, the Bears decided that consensus first overall pick Caleb Williams was too good to pass up and Fields had to test the market. Landing on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields now will occupy the backup role behind former Denver Bronco and Seattle Seahawk Russell Wilson.
With Fields going from starter in Chicago to backup in Pittsburgh, there is a sense of concern for his future as a leading NFL quarterback. Ray Fittipaldo, Steelers analyst for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, says there is no reason for concern.
"A lot of it has to do with agents and what they feed to the national reporters. I think Justin Fields' agent wants people to believe that Justin is in this and that he's still a viable quarterback on the open market." Fittipaldo said on the 93.7 The Fan's Joe Starkey Show. "Whatever happens this year, whether he's sitting on the bench all season I think his agent wants to keep his name hot. It's only natural for your rep to do this. Part of this is on the Steelers too, right? Because [Wilson and Fields] are both only signed to one-year contracts."
Fields has a large advantage compared to Wilson as they move forward. Fields is quite younger than Wilson, as he will be 25 entering the season versus Wilson who will be 35. This season projects as more of a "make it or break it" year for Wilson rather than Fields.
It is likely that Fields can still garner a contract after this season regardless of play due to his massive upside as a young quarterback with immense rushing talent. Wilson, on the other hand, will be 36 entering next season and will need to prove he can still compete with the best and rising stars of the league.
