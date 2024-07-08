Insider: Steelers Could Bring Back Familiar Face
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made one eye-catching move this offseason, re-signing cornerback Cam Sutton. This came after the team traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for Donte Jackson and signed former Baltimore Raven Anthony Averett.
But the additions to their secondary might not be over. Right now, the team is viewing Joey Porter Jr. and Jackson as their starters on the outside with Sutton on the inside. Second-year cornerbacks Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr. will compete for a role on the outside and Averett and UDFA Beanie Bishop will battle for a backup role behind Sutton.
Steelers insider Mark Kaboly believes nothing is set in stone, though. Despite having options, Pittsburgh could look to bring back another veteran to play a depth role.
"I think he could be. It all depends on what happens in training camp. See if Cory Trice can be able to play, see how Donte Jackson [plays], see if anybody gets hurt." Kaboly said during an interview with 93.7 The Fan. "He’s one of those guys where you can easily make the call and say, ‘come on in here and we need you.’ But if you don’t need him, then why grab him right now? I think that goes with a lot of those guys across the board. Those are guys who are not top of the priority lists right now, but they might become pretty important here come late August."
Peterson played 17 games last season, starting 16, including a few at safety. He finished his only season with the Steelers with two interceptions and 11 passes deflections, allowing a 59% completion percentage.
Peterson would have to accept the role of being a backup in Pittsburgh, operating behind Porter and Jackson, and could even provide relief for Sutton on the inside. But re-signing the 33-year-old would add a reliable option off the bench for an already improving secondary.
