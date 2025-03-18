Cordarrelle Patterson Rips Steelers Over Birthday Post
PITTSBURGH -- Kick returner and special teams ace Cordarrelle Patterson isn't happy with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the team only wished him a happy birthday on their Instagram story, Patterson called out the team, making it known their remarks weren't enough.
Patterson screenshotted the post and wrote over it, letting the social team know they made a mistake in his eyes.
"Damn I couldn't even get a post on the page n sh*t lol Yall know something I don't know???" Patterson wrote.
Patterson signed with the Steelers last offseason and became their primary kick returner and third-string running back. He finished the season with 135 rushing yards, 80 receiving yards and 240 return yards during his first year in Pittsburgh.
This isn't the first time Patterson has shared his thoughts about the team on social media. After the Steelers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Patterson called out his lack of playing time on Instagram.
"Guess I'll shovel snow since I can't touch the field n s***," Patterson posted along with a picture of him shoveling a driveway.
It's unknown if Patterson is going to be on the team's roster in 2025 as they've replaced Najee Harris with Kenneth Gainwell and brought back Jaylen Warren. After showing a ton of interest in running backs within the NFL Draft, there's a high expectation they add a rookie early in the draft, possibly replacing Patterson.
Patterson, who's 34-years-old, signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Steelers. He would save the team just under $3 million in salary cap space if they were to move on from him.
