DeShon Elliott Reacts to New Steelers Deal
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers completed a crucial piece of business after their mandatory minicamp. With multiple key players entering the final season of their current contracts, the organization inked safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year extension, guaranteeing him just over $9 million with the potential to earn up to $12.5 million over the duration of the deal.
Shortly after agreeing to his extension with the Steelers, Elliott took to his social media to share his thanks and acknowledgements. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor shared clips of his Instagram story via her X account.
“Grateful to the Rooney family, Omar Khan and Coach Tomlin for bringing me to Pittsburgh and giving me a home,” he wrote. ”Thankful to be extended for two more years to play for the best organization and in front of the best fans in the NFL.”
The Steelers loved what Elliott brought to their defense in his first year with the team. He was a tackling machine, finishing with 108 total tackles, with 72 of those recorded individually. His presence as a run-stopper and as an open-field tackler were huge in helping the team finish with a top-15 defensive unit.
The deal is also a beneficial one for the Steelers. The salary and total investment is modest compared to the big names and hefty contracts that occupy the defensive side of the ball. With T.J. Watt’s mega-deal looming and huge decisions regarding younger players like Joey Porter Jr, Keeanu Benton, and Peyton Willis on the horizon, the Steelers made an excellent move in securing Elliott through the 2027 season. That locks in one of their best and most consistent defenders without sacrificing any of the flexibility needed to make those moves and decisions.
It’s also clear that Elliott loves being with the Steelers. Joining the organization after stops with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins, he’s found a home in Pittsburgh.
