Antonio Brown Slams Steelers, Cordarrelle Patterson
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown still isn't happy about how the team views him today. The team has continued to give him their well wishes, but has moved on in almost every other way - including his number.
This season, newcomer Cordarrelle Patterson will dawn No. 84 with the Steelers. The last player to wear that number during the regular season was Brown, who became one of the best players in the NFL during his time in Pittsburgh.
Brown isn't happy about the situation. During an X live session, Brown called out the Steelers and their decision to give Patterson his number.
"They ain’t really got the respect for me that I think, or the respect that you think you earned," Brown said. "That could be trauma in itself to know just like, damn. I gave my life to the Steelers and these guys don’t even give a shit about my body of work. They will just give a random guy who scored kick returns, who never even got 1,000 yards as a receiver ever in his career [my number over] a guy that was number one in history."
Patterson is expected to be the team's next star kick returner after signing a multi-year deal with the Steelers. As for Brown, he continues to work on his rap and business career outside of the NFL, and has not played since leaving mid-game while on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
