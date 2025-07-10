Jalen Ramsey Steelers' Jersey Number Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have their new star defensive back in Jalen Ramsey, and now he has his new jersey number.
Ramsey will wear the No. 5 jersey with the Steelers, which he wore the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, 2023 and 2024, and the two seasons prior with the Los Angeles Rams, 2021 and 2022.
He previously wore the No. 20 jersey for his first two seasons with the Rams, 2019 and 2020, and the first four seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, 2016-19.
Punter Cameron Johnston and cornerback D'Shawn Jamison both wore the No. 5 jersey for the Steelers last season. Former quarterbacks Bruce Gradkowski (2014) and Joshua Dobbs (2018-20), both wore the jersey prior.
The Steelers traded with the Dolphins for Ramsey on June 30, also landing tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick, while sending three time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in return.
Ramsey, who normally plays cornerback earned seven consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2017-23 and is a three-time All-Pro honoree in 2017 with Jaguars and back-to-back, 2020 and 2021 with the Rams.
He starred in 2021, when he made 77 tackles (62 solo), 16 passes, tied career-high of four interceptions, plus a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 starts.
Ramsey also dominated in the playoffs, with four starts, 13 tackles (11 solo) and four passes defended in four games, leading the Rams to a 23-20 win in Super Bowl LVI.
He landed with the Dolphins in a trade prior to the 2023 season. He would only play 10 games that season, after he suffered a meniscus tear during training camp.
Ramsey bounced back in 2024, starting all 17 games with 60 tackles (39 solo), 11 passes defended and two interceptions.
He also signed a three-year, $72.30 million contract extension on Sept. 6, which included $24.23 million guaranteed upon signing, making him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL.
Ramsey will make around $26.6 million this season with the Steelers, who gave him a raise of $1.5 million after the trade.
He has started 134 of 135 games played in the NFL, as he heads into his 10th season in the league. He has also made 534 tackles (432 solo), 3.0 sacks, 108 passes defended, 24 interceptions, one pick-six, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!