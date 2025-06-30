Steelers Trade Dolphins for Former Arthur Smith Star
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers added another important key player in their recent trade with the Miami Dolphins, that will bolster their offense.
The Steelers traded for Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but also added tight end Jonnu Smith, as they'll send back Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a late round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith coached Jonnu Smith as the tight ends coach and offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans from 2017-20.
He also traded for Jonnu Smith as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, sending the New England Patriots a 2023 seventh round draft pick.
Jonnu Smith spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Titans, who took him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and the 100th overall pick out of FIU.
He started 53 of 60 games he played in, with 114 catches on 169 targets for 1,302 yards, 11.4 yards per reception, 16 touchdowns and 56 first downs.
Jonnu Smith signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Patriots on March 19, 2021. He made 55 catches on 83 targets for 539 yards, 9.8 yards per reception and one touchdown in 30 games and 19 starts.
He played in all 17 games, starting six with the Falcons under Arthur Smith in 2023, with 50 catches on 70 targets for 582 yards, 11.6 yards per catch and three touchdowns.
Jonnu Smith had his best season in his career in 2024 with the Dolphins. He set career-highs of 88 catches for 884 yards, 10.0 yards per reception and tied his career-high of eight touchdowns, earning his first ever Pro Bowl nod.
He played for four seasons at FIU from 2013-16, earning First Team All-Conference USA honors as a sophomore in 2014, with 61 catches for 710 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jonnu Smith stands 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds and will make it his ninth season in the league and fifth NFL team with the Steelers in 2025.
He joins three other tight ends on the Steelers in Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and rookie JJ Galbreath, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota.
