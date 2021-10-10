    • October 10, 2021
    Joe Burrow Taken to Hospital After Bengals Game

    The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback finished the game and was sent to a local hospital afterwards.
    Author:

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to a local hospital with a throat contusion, the team announced after the game.

    Burrow did not leave during the Bengals game with the Green Bay Packers despite taking numerous hard hits. According to reports, he had difficulty talking after the game and did not speak with the media. 

    Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said he did speak with Burrow after the game and sensed no troubles. The quarterback did go to the medical tent at one point during the game but played every snap. 

    Chase said after the game that Burrow is capable of avoiding those hard hits. 

    "He knows how to slide," Chase told reporters. "He's just hard-headed."

