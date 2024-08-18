Justin Fields Opens Up About Steelers QB Battle
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are far from a complete offense at this stage of the preseason. Their first units haven't scored a touchdown yet through two preseason appearances, and the team is inching closer to their week one matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Amidst the offensive woes is the competition for the starting quarterback position, something Justin Fields is hoping to win over the next two weeks.
Both Fields and Russell Wilson played in their preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills. Russ played four series, producing nothing offensively and taking mutliple sacks. Fields did as well, but was able to put together some longer drives under center. Neither player gained the edge in the QB competition, but that doesn't mean Fields is unaware of what he must do to win it. Following the game, he spoke to reporters about the things he must do to be the Steelers' QB1 to begin the season.
"I just wanna show cleanliness," he said. "I want to put drives together and end it with points. I think we had long drives, I think we converted on some third downs and like I said we got in the red zone a couple times. But I think next week, we just gotta end those with touchdowns, with points."
Points are certainly the name of the game for whoever is under center for the Steelers. Fields' legs and ability to extend plays was evident during the loss against the Bills, highlighted by an impossible sack escape and pass completion that impressed everyone watching. Despite the impression, he couldn't lead the team to anything more than field goals. Heading into the final preseason matchup, Fields is hoping to build on his strong performance and put a touchdown or two on the scoreboard.
"If you don't end a drive in points, none of it matters," he said. "So score touchdowns, I think that's the biggest thing."
The Steelers play their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions. With the QB competition still up in the air, both Fields and Wilson could see some action. For Fields, this could be his last shot to show he should be the starter in Pittsburgh in 2024 and he will be hoping he puts up some points during his opportunity.
