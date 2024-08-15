Steelers Name Russell Wilson Starter vs. Bills
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get their first look at one of their new quarterbacks this weekend when they take on the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium.
During his press conference following a joint practice with the Bills on Thursday, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Russell Wilson will make his Steelers debut on Saturday. He is currently in line to play four series with the starters barring any sort of snag as he works his way back from a calf injury that's plagued him since the beginning of training camp.
Wilson dressed for Pittsburgh's opening preseason game against the Houston Texans last weekend and took part in warm-ups, though he never entered as Justin Fields played three series before Kyle Allen closed out the contest.
Fields has earned first-team reps throughout training camp as Wilson has remained limited with his injury, though the latter was listed as the starter on the team's official depth chart. The Steelers are likely to proceed with caution as Wilson ramps back up, and the team has yet to make a declaration on who will enter the regular season as its starter.
Tomlin didn't disclose his plans regarding Fields' playing time against Buffalo, though it's safe to assume he'll enter in relief of Wilson while Allen should also receive some time on the field once again as well.
Pittsburgh signed Wilson to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million this offseason after he was cut from the Denver Broncos, who are on the hook for around $38 million after signing him to a monster $242 million extension in 2022.
