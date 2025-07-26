Dolphins Sign Former Steelers CB
The Miami Dolphins have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Mike Hilton, per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, as the team looks to improve its secondary at the beginning of training camp.
The Steelers signed Hilton, who was an undrafted rookie at the time, to their practice squad in December 2016 after he was let go by the New England Patriots several months prior.
He'd make his first regular season appearance for the team in 2017 and log two interceptions alongside 64 tackles, eight quarterback hits and a forced fumble over 16 games that season.
In 2018, Hilton suited up for 15 contests and finished with 57 tackles, a sack, two fumble recoveries, eight passes defended and an interception. Over his final two campaigns with Pittsburgh in 2019 and 2020, he played in 28 games (14 starts) and recorded a combined 116 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and four interceptions.
Hilton would go on to sign a four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals worth $24 million ahead of the 2021 campaign. He emerged as a key piece of the team's defense during his time there, playing in 64 games (36 starts) and posting six interceptions with 283 tackles.
Primarily a slot corner, Hilton will now reunite with his former Steelers teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick and look to provide a much-needed veteran presence to an otherwise young and inexperienced cornerback group in Miami that also added former New England Patriot and Las Vegas Raider Jack Jones on Saturday.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!