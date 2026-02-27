Steelers Could Draft DB With Joey Porter Jr. Ties

If the Pittsburgh Steelers were to select Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley in the 2026 NFL Draft, he'd reunite with a good friend of his who just so happens to be the team's No. 1 cornerback.

Wheatley, who stated that he has met with the Steelers at the NFL Combine, discussed his relationship with Joey Porter Jr. that began during the former's freshman year with the Nittany Lions and stated that the two remain in contact.

"Joey Porter's my dog," Wheatley said. "I came in freshman year as a cornerback, so me and him was in the same room. We was very close, and I talk to him all the time."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Porter Jr.'s Recent Excellence

Not only would Wheatley have a chance to roam the same defensive backfield as Porter should he land in Pittsburgh next month, but there's a good chance the duo could remain together for the foreseeable future in that scenario even though the latter is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

A second-round pick in 2023, Porter put together the best season of his professional career thus far in 2025 and thus established himself as a top-flight corner around the league.

Per Pro Football Focus, Porter allowed just 32 receptions on 67 targets in coverage for 325 yards and no touchdowns while coming away with an interception and 13 pass breakups over 14 games.

He was perhaps the biggest bright spot across the Steelers' roster, and the team simply can't afford to let him go throughout the offseason without an extension, no matter the cost.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) runs for a gain before being pushed out of bounds by Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) in a play that was overturned by video review during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Could Wheatley Fit the Steelers?

Wheatley is far from the only safety Pittsburgh has conducted a meeting with at this year's combine, but that doesn't make its interest in the 23-year-old any less notable.

He showed off his skills as a ball hawk in 2024 with three interceptions, and he finished the 2025 campaign with 74 tackles, a pick and a fumble recovery.

Wheatley is an uber-athletic player, which helps him fly to the ball and close ground in the blink of an eye. That has also aided his versatility as someone who can play either deep, from the slot or in the box as a physically-minded player, though some questions about his strength have been posed.

The Steelers have a need at safety next to DeShon Elliott, especially if Jalen Ramsey remains on the roster and moves back down to the nickel.

With Day 2 looming as a potential inflection point for Pittsburgh to address that roster hole, Wheatley would be an exciting addition to the team's secondary.

