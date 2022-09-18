Mitch Trubisky Addresses Kenny Pickett Chants by Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- During the second quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the New England Patriots, Acrisure Stadium filled with "Kenny" chants, looking for the team to replace Mitch Trubisky.

The frustration from the fanbase is warranted, as the offense continued to struggle in Week 2. Trubisky finished the game completing 21 of 33 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing an interception.

As the team failed to convert on a third down heading towards halftime, Kenny Pickett's name began ringing through the stadium. And of course, Trubisky heard.

"It is what it is," Trubisky said. "You just block it out and continue to play football."

No one should expect these chants to stop unless the Steelers offense finds some success. Through two weeks, they've scored two touchdowns and converted just five first downs in the loss to New England.

Trubisky, like the rest of the offense, is looking for answers. He believes they all need to buy into the process before they find success, though.

"You have to stick to the plan," Trubisky said. "Everyone has an idea of what the offense should or could be, but we have to come together as a collective unit and everyone's got to buy in. There's going to be good plays, there's going to be bad plays, but we're a young offense and we're still growing in this thing together. The best thing you can do at this time is to continue to buy into the plan, whatever it is, do your job to the best of your ability."

