Jets Release Davante Adams, Steelers Next Signing?
It's common knowledge that the Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receiver help, and one of the biggest dominos has officially fallen on that front.
As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New York Jets are releasing Davante Adams mere months after acquiring him via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.
The move is the final bow on the Aaron Rodgers era in New York, who was released last month after a tumultuous 2024 campaign that resulted in a 5-12 record.
The Jets will save $29.9 million against the cap by letting go of Adams, who had no guaranteed money on his deal for the 2025 season.
The 32-year-old, who has long been viewed as one of the NFL's premier receivers, logged 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns this past year.
While there's a good chance he'll either follow Rodgers to his next destination or head back home to the West Coast, the Steelers are lurking as a potential landing spot for his services.
The team showed interest in acquiring him around the time of the deadline before he was sent to the Jets, and he profiles as a perfect fit alongside George Pickens.
Adams professed his respect and desire to play under Mike Tomlin during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show back in January, and perhaps the two sides could make that a reality in the near future.
