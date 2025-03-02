Jets WR Becomes Available for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't kept it a secret that they're looking to add to their wide receiver room this offseason. And after the year they had last season, it's expected that they're going to make some sort of splash.
Well, maybe that splash is emerging. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets are prepared to release wide receiver Davante Adams if they do not get a trade beforehand. The team is actively taking calls for the 32-year-old.
If the Jets cannot find a trade partner, Adams will become a part of the highly-touted wide receiver free agent class that already includes Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin and Amari Cooper. With a $38.2 million cap hit this upcoming season, it's unlikely he'll be traded for before the start of the new league year.
Adams could follow Aaron Rodgers, whereever the quarterback ends up in free agency. Pittsburgh has been named a landing spot for Rodgers as well as Adams, but the team's top choice at quarterback is currently Justin Fields. If not Fields, Russell Wilson is likely above Rodgers on their list of options.
Adams caught 85 passes for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games last season, spending time with the Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders, who he was traded from at the deadline.
Pittsburgh will likely implement Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson more into the offense this upcoming season, but they will almost certainly add another starter alongside George Pickens.
