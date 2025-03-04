Mock Draft: Steelers Plans Become Clear at NFL Combine
PITTSBURGH -- The NFL Combine is the loudest, most rumored-filled, exciting week of the NFL offseason, prior to the start of free agency. And with everyone - fans, media, coaches, scouts, agents and players - all in Indianapolis, there's plenty of talk to pick up on many things surrounding each and every team.
For the Steelers, the talk was very clear. This team has an agenda this offseason and believe they know exactly how they're going to go about it. It won't include trading up for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, and it probably will include a surprise or two.
But as the dust settles and the city of Indianapolis returns to normal, there's a good understanding of how Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to draft.
Let's get into it.
Round 1, Pick 21: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
One thing became clear at the NFL Combine and that was that the Steelers are locked into two positions in the first round. Wide receiver and defensive tackle.
Matthew Golden may have impressed, but Emeka Egbuka remains the wideout the Steelers are most-likely to draft. If he's there, they have some serious consideration on their hands, but if he's not - and it doesn't feel like he's going to be - a defensive tackle is their easy call.
Walter Nolen and Kenneth Grant seem like the most realistic options, and if Grant is sitting there, it's hard to imagine the Steelers passing on a run-stuffer who can clear up their run defense and provide some stability to the part of their defense they've been struggling to produce in.
Round 2, Pick 52: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
The Steelers love a lot of these running backs, but none stand out more than TreVeyon Henderson. All over Indianapolis, people were comparing him to Jamyr Gibbs, and while he might be in a deeper draft class, he still has all of the same upside.
The Steelers want a running back, and they have options to find an immediate starter to likely pair with Jaylen Warren. Henderson, his 4.43 40-yard dash and his electric performance at the NFL Combine, could very well end up in Pittsburgh.
Round 3, Pick 83: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Expect a quarterback to be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2025 NFL Draft, but don't think it's going to be a first-rounder. The third or fourth round seems most realistic.
As it gets closer, it feels like someone is going to take a flier on Jaxson Dart, which will force another team to take a flier on Jalen Milroe.
Pittsburgh would love to get their hands on Milroe in the third round, but it won't be an option. Quinn Ewers, who rumor has it, impressed everyone with his NFL Combine interviews, will likely be there and could be the Steelers' top option.
The Texas QB may not have ended up as the first-round pick many thought he would be a year ago, but he still carries plenty of upside and the ability to be a reliable backup in 2025.
Round 4, Pick 122: Jackson Slater, OG, Sacramento State
If there's one thing Pat Meyer has in his arsenal, it's finding talent. The Steelers offensive line is looking for competition with Mason McCormick, and eventually a starter to replace Isaac Seumalo. Jackson Slater can be one, if not both, for Pittsburgh.
The 6-foot-3 guard has some of the best tape in the NFL Draft and brings a ton of athleticism and power to the next level. As a small school player, there may be some adjustments to be made, but if the Steelers can develop Slater, he could turn out to be a major steal for them this spring.
Round 5, Pick 163: Jaylen Reed, Safety, Penn State
The Steelers don't know what the future of Ryan Watts is, they are letting Damontae Kazee walk into free agency and their only other option behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott is Miles Killebrew. Jaylen Reed doesn't have to be their only option as a safety three, but he could compete for the role.
With plenty of versatility and comparisons to be Jaquon Brisker and Ji'Ayir Brown, Reed is a quality tackler who can play safety and nickel. With Beanie Bishop being an unknown, Reed gives Pittsburgh the option for competition in the middle of the draft.
Round 7, Pick 225: Jimmy Horn, WR, Colorado
The Steelers were all about Jimmy Horn during the East-West Shrine Bowl, and likely remain a favorite to land him in this year's draft. Will he fall to the seventh round? That might depend on his Pro Day as teams come to scout Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. But if he does, Pittsburgh will look at him as a developmental option with plenty of upside and a strong background to build off of.
Round 7, Pick 238: Marques Cox, OT, Kentucky
The Steelers need a swing tackle, and will likely bring in a veteran near the end of their career. But they don't have a developmental piece to grow as depth, and Cox adds that to their roster.
With a high football I.Q., Cox has the knowledge to put it all together and create a much higher ceiling for himself than his floor currently presents. He does need to work on a lot, with his athleticism limiting him and his hand placement being a bit speractic, but if he can put it all together, he's got potential for a Day 3 pick.
Round 7, Pick 247: Bru McCoy, WR, Tennessee
The Steelers have watched Tee Higgins, Deebo Samuel and most likely Christian Kirk get taken off the board over the last week. It's unknown what's going on with Chris Godwin, and if Darius Slayton and Cooper Kupp are their top options, they will probably look to make sure they have plenty of extra with their late-round picks.
Jimmy Horn isn't solving any of their issues from last year, no matter how big his upside is for a seventh-round pick. So, adding another name to the mix in a 6-foot-5 wideout with serious speed is the best use of their last pick in the draft.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!