Steelers RB Target Sued By Teammate
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are eying up running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, and could have their eyes on Arizona State's Cam Skattebo. The expected mid-round pick could be the perfect match for the black and gold as a physical runner with plenty of explosiveness to his game.
But right now, the running back is dealing with off the field issues.
Mattheos Katergaris, an Arizona State offensive lineman, is naming Skattebo as the reason for a golf cart accident in 2023. According to the Phoenix News Times, Katergaris claims that Skattebo was jumping up and down on the golf cart after practice, causing it to flip. Katergaris suffered a serious injury during the accident and has not played football since.
He was a walk-on at Arizona State.
Skattebo climbed up draft boards during the 2024 season after taking the NCAA by storm. The 23 year old was named an All-Big 12 First-Team selection as well as a First-Team All-American.
Skattebo didn't participate in all of the drills at the NFL Combine and will instead test at Arizona State's Pro Day. Teams may have questions about the incident that occured, as they continue to meet with him and bring him in for top 30 visits.
Pittsburgh's name will likely remain around Skattebo as they look for an early-to-mid round pick to fill their running back room.
