NFL Analyst Slams Steelers QBs
PITTSBURGH -- While there's plenty of time to turn their fortunes around, the Pittsburgh Steelers' new-look offense has done little to inspire confidence this preseason, particularly at quarterback.
Sharp Football Analysis' Warren Sharp tweeted out a scathing analysis of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields following the Steelers' loss to the Buffalo Bills, stating that "there is no winner" of their quarterback competition given both players have exhibited "some awful football" thus far. Furthermore, Sharp predicted that whomever earns the starting job amongst the two will be benched by October and that the team essentially shopped in the bargain bin when looking for a solution at the position this offseason.
To say Pittsburgh's offense struggled against Buffalo would be putting it kindly. As a whole per Pro Football Focus, the unit recorded just three points with an average EPA of -0.33 over their 58 plays on the night. Additionally, they came up empty in their two trips to the red zone and accrued 3.8 yards per play over 10 possessions.
Wilson made his Steelers debut in the contest and played all five of his series with the rest of the offensive starters, but it was clear the veteran signal caller was still knocking some rust off. After suffering a calf injury in July that had limited his participation throughout training camp, Wilson completed eight of his 10 attempts for 47 yards.
Though his numbers versus the Bills appear solid on paper, Wilson settled for check-downs often and rarely pushed the ball downfield while floundering when attempting to convert third downs and extend drives. Some of those shortcomings can be attributed to playing his first in-game snaps under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and working with an offensive line that has dealt with problems of its own.
Wilson's recent past, however, should raise some serious red flags. The former Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler had a messy public divorce with the Seattle Seahawks before his trade to the Denver Broncos in March of 2022, where things only got worse.
After signing a five-year, $245 million extension with the Broncos, the team went 5-12 in Wilson's first season after he endured the worst statistical campaign of his career, leading to the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Denver then went out and traded a first-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for offensive guru Sean Payton, hoping that he and Wilson could right the ship together.
While Wilson bounced back from a statistical standpoint with 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2023, the Broncos missed the playoffs once again and cut him in the offseason, incurring $85 million in dead money in the process.
Wilson later signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in March and is poised to earn a lion's share of the team's starts at quarterback. The 35-year-old remains a capable field general, though he's lost some of the edge and physical talent that made him such an electrifying presence during his days in Seattle. Controversy seemingly follows Wilson around every corner these days as well, potentially damaging his psyche in the process. Still, Pittsburgh appears confident he can step in and prosper in its offense, but only time will tell if that feeling is accurate.
Fields also can't be forgotten within this equation, as he was a former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2021 who arrived to the Steelers with considerable fanfare this offseason. Acquired for a conditional sixth-round pick from Chicago, he is entering a contract year after his $25 million fifth-year option was declined by Pittsburgh.
Fields has earned first-team reps throughout training camp due to Wilson's injury status and played three series with the starters during the Steelers' first preseason game against the Houston Texans. While he completed five of his six attempts in that contest, Fields fumbled twice and failed to lead any scoring drives in a 20-12 loss.
Against the Bills, Fields played the entirety of the second half after the starters departed, converting 11 of his 17 attempts through the air for 92 yards while also tallying 42 yards on the ground.
The 25-year-old showed flashes of brilliance during his tenure with the Bears, throwing for 40 touchdowns and rushing for 2,220 yards over 38 starts with the team. With that being said, while Fields has game-breaking ability with his legs, he's been far too unpolished and inconsistent as a passer up to this point to fully entrust him with the starting job. There was a clear lack of development during his time in Chicago, though he largely worked at a disadvantage from a coaching and personnel standpoint while there, and Pittsburgh aims to help him improve in several key areas this year.
The Steelers have a complicated decision on their hands when it comes to naming a starter at quarterback for the upcoming season. Both Wilson and Fields have clearly defined strengths and weaknesses, but what's clear is that they each need to step up their game over the coming weeks as Pittsburgh closes in on a verdict.
