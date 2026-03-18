NFL Mock Trade: Steelers Land Dolphins All-Pro to Address Final Hole

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done an admirable job patching up a majority of the holes around their roster so far this offseason, but left guard remains a major question mark.

With Isaac Seumalo leaving the organization in favor of a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals, Spencer Anderson is currently slated to start at the position for the Steelers in 2026.

Though Anderson has played well enough when he's seen the field both at left guard and as part of Pittsburgh's jumbo package under former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the team could use more of a proven player to fortify the trenches.

The options at the open market are severely lacking at this point, making a trade more of an attractive avenue for the Steelers, who might have a perfect match with the Miami Dolphins.

In the midst of a rebuild with a new regime, the Dolphins have shed plenty of veteran talent this offseason. Next up might be reigning second-team All-Pro center Aaron Brewers, whose contract will expire after next season, and he is a great fit for Pittsburgh as a candidate to move over to left guard.

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) under center Aaron Brewer (55) against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Brewer's Recent Surge

An undrafted free agent signee by the Tennessee Titans in 2020, Brewer ended up starting 34 games for the team over the final two years of his rookie contract.

He proceeded to sign a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2024 campaign, and he's started all 33 games he's played in ever since while earning his aforementioned All-Pro nod this past year.

Brewer's 87.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025 ranked second among 40 qualified centers.

How Brewer Fits in Pittsburgh, and What it Would Take to Land Him

Pittsburgh already has its long-term solution at center in Zach Frazier, meaning Brewer wouldn't come in and take his place.

While some may believe that moving him back to left guard, where he logged 1,299 snaps from 2020 to 2022, may limit his effectiveness considering he didn't break out until becoming a full-time center, the hope would be that Brewer's recent strides would translate there.

He has just one year left on his current contract with a cap hit of $9.147 million and no guaranteed salary, meaning it wouldn't really hurt the Steelers from a financial perspective.

Both center Garrett Bradbury and tackle Tytus Howard were traded for fifth-round picks earlier this offseason with one year left on their deals to the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns, respectively, with the latter going on to sign a three-year, $63 million extension.

As such, a fifth-rounder feels like fair value for Brewer and is a move the Steelers shouldn't hesitate to make to shore up their offensive line.

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