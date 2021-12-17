Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    NFL Reschedules Rams vs. Seahawks Game

    The NFL reschedules a third game due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
    The NFL has now rescheduled a third game for Week 15, pushing the Los Angeles Rams versus Seattle Seahawks game back to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, according to reports. 

    The Rams-Seahawks game is now the third game to be rescheduled after the Cleveland Brown versus Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team games were moved. 

    The Rams currently have 25 players on the COVID-19 list, including a handful of starters such as Odell Beckham Jr. Under the league's new protocols, these players could return if they are not contagious, which the NFL will test for in their new procedure. 

