Offense? Steelers LB Testing Position Change
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are testing the waters with a new fullback, lining up inside linebacker Mark Robinson with the offense as they move toward their first preseason game.
Robinson took the field with the first-team offense during goal-line drills, lining up at fullback while wearing a white No. 93 jersey. He was surprised the team had a white one available, laughing as he said he found out they had it available for the offense.
This is the first time Robinson has worked at fullback for the Steelers, as the team informed him in the morning that they were going to test him there. He said he's open to the possibility of working there more if that's what the team wants of him.
"It's football," Robinson said when asked if he's comfortable playing fullback. "... I'm down for whatever."
On the first play during the goal-line drills, Robinson led Jaylen Warren to the hole, hitting Patrick Queen, who got up slowly afterward. Queen confirmed he was fine and stayed on the field for the next play, but still couldn't believe Robinson was lined up at fullback.
"We were talking about it in meetings, I thought they were joking when he said he was really in the offensive room when he came late to meetings," Queen said. "... It was just crazy to see him on the other side of the ball like that."
That first play, I see him and Isaac [Seumalo] are coming at the same time, running at us and I'm like, 'this is not gonna end up too good.'"
Robinson is one of the Steelers best special teams players. While his role on defense doesn't carry much value, the fourth-year player is fighting for a roster spot, and while special teams will give him the upper-hand over rookie Carson Bruener, being able to contribute on offense will help even more.
Now, it's just a question of it he'll wear No. 93 in the backfield or not.
