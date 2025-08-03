Steelers Star LB Injured at Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is now worrying about a significant injury as outside linebacker Alex Highsmith went down during one-on-one drills at training camp. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Highsmith suffered a groin injury, but the severity of it is unknown. Right now, they're waiting for more results.
The loss of Highsmith would be significant as the outside linebacker is a critical part of the defense's success. As the other half of T.J. Watt on the outside, the pass-rush duo have become one of the best in the NFL, and looked to continue that this season.
Although they haven't shown much during training camp, the two are expected to switch sides from time to time this season.
If Highsmith is set to miss time during training camp or the preseason, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer will take on bigger roles. It's unlikely Watt plays in the preseason, and with Highsmith's injury, he could be benched throughout the three games as well. Expect the young two players to start, with a number of players rotating behind them.
The Steelers have a break before returning for the final three practices before their preseason opener. Tomlin will likely have an update on where Highsmith stands when they return from the day off.
