All Steelers

Steelers Star LB Injured at Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hope for the best as they evalute one of their biggest players.

Noah Strackbein

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is now worrying about a significant injury as outside linebacker Alex Highsmith went down during one-on-one drills at training camp. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Highsmith suffered a groin injury, but the severity of it is unknown. Right now, they're waiting for more results.

The loss of Highsmith would be significant as the outside linebacker is a critical part of the defense's success. As the other half of T.J. Watt on the outside, the pass-rush duo have become one of the best in the NFL, and looked to continue that this season.

Although they haven't shown much during training camp, the two are expected to switch sides from time to time this season.

If Highsmith is set to miss time during training camp or the preseason, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer will take on bigger roles. It's unlikely Watt plays in the preseason, and with Highsmith's injury, he could be benched throughout the three games as well. Expect the young two players to start, with a number of players rotating behind them.

The Steelers have a break before returning for the final three practices before their preseason opener. Tomlin will likely have an update on where Highsmith stands when they return from the day off.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.

Home/News