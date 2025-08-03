Steelers Rule Out One Left Tackle Option
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit with injuries as Broderick Jones continues to nurse a groin injury and Calvin Andersonn is set to miss time with a soft tissue injury. Dylan Cook has been working as the primary left tackle in the meantime, which has brought up plenty of questions about the team's situation, and how they plan to manage it.
One option that was brought to the table was moving second-year tackle Troy Fautanu to the opposite side. The former first-round pick is set to start on the right side, but played left tackle in college at Washington. However, moving him isn't going to happen, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed.
"No, he doesn’t have enough experience to do that," Tomlin said. "If you watch today, we gave Spencer Anderson some work out there. He’s more experienced and versatile, and so others will be called upon, probably before Troy will."
The Steelers are working Cook as the primary backup, but like Tomlin said, have also tested Spencer Anderson at the position. Anderson has spent time at all five spots for the Steelers, but primarily works as the backup swing guard. He can play tackle, and has looked efficient in doing so during training camp practice.
Tight end Darnell Washington has also said he's willing to play tackle if called upon, although that doesn't seem to be the case, right now.
"Personally, I feel like I can," Washington said. "Right now, I’m a tight end, so I’m gonna focus on that. But later on down the road — or at any time in the road — if they ask for me to do that, I’m gonna do it to my best ability."
For now, it'll be a lot of Cook with Jones trying to slowly work his way back to fully recovered, with Anderson being the next test subject to add to the position.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!