Steelers Rookie CB Goes Down With Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are without the services, at least temporarily, of one of their picks from the most recent draft.
During today's training camp, the Steelers were without the participation of their seventh round selection from the 2025 NFL Draft, as defensive back Donte Kent was in a boot on the sideline during practice.
Kent was the Steelers final selection in the 2025 draft and is now struggling to remain on the field during training camp. Kent was also not a participant in training camp on Saturday, meaning he likely suffered some sort of injury during Friday's Friday Night Lights practice of which he was an active participant.
Donte is a likely participant when it comes to special teams for the coming season for the Steelers, so the possible injury is not one that can be taken lightly by the team. While he was unlikely to receive significant playing time as a defensive back for the coming season, his possible production in other areas was a significant part of why he was selected.
He is also quite versatile in the secondary, playing both inside and outside the slot, and his speed is a definite plus at the NFL level.
That being said, his injury comes at a tough time for Kent. As a late pick on Day 3, his spot on the 53 man roster was far from solid, and the odds of him making the roster out of training camp continue to dwindle as he remains injured.
With the depth issues the Steelers had in their secondary last season, they made a couple moves including drafting Kent in order to try to fix their depth. Now, Kent will have a tough time making the climb to the 53-man and may begin the season on the team's practice squad.
Noah Strackbein helped with the reporting for this story.
