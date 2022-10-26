PFF Creates Trade Sending Steelers WR Chase Claypool to Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the final few days of the trade deadline, with one name grabbing all the attention regarding a move.

Chase Claypool was first believed to be a target for the Green Bay Packers, but now, his name is floating around an AFC South team. Pro Football Focus recently put together a list of five trades that could happen by the deadline, and within that list, Claypool is shipped to Tennessee, headed to the Titans.

"Claypool has reportedly been at the center of trade talks for the Steelers following their 2-5 start. He’s fallen out of favor a touch with the emergence of rookie George Pickens. With a year and a half left on his rookie contract, Claypool could still fetch a hefty deal on the open market," PFF writes.

In exchange for the wide receiver, the Steelers receive a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

"At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Claypool also fits the ethos of the Titans' offense. He’s a big-bodied, big catch-radius receiver who can work the middle of the field while also stretching the field. That's what Tennessee hoped Treylon Burks could be out the gate, but the rookie has taken a while to get going," PFF explained.

Claypool does seem to make the most sense to be traded by the Steelers. He'll enter the final year of his rookie contract next season and is within a group that already has one long-term contract and an emerging rookie in George Pickens. If Calvin Austin burst onto the scene next season, Claypool could be on his way out after his first four years.

At 2-5, the Steelers aren't shooting for the stars, either. It may be time to start evaluating some trade possibilities, and their biggest return would likely be Claypool.

