Skip to main content

PFF Creates Trade Sending Steelers WR Chase Claypool to Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers ship their wide receiver to Tennessee by the trade deadline.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the final few days of the trade deadline, with one name grabbing all the attention regarding a move. 

Chase Claypool was first believed to be a target for the Green Bay Packers, but now, his name is floating around an AFC South team. Pro Football Focus recently put together a list of five trades that could happen by the deadline, and within that list, Claypool is shipped to Tennessee, headed to the Titans. 

"Claypool has reportedly been at the center of trade talks for the Steelers following their 2-5 start. He’s fallen out of favor a touch with the emergence of rookie George Pickens. With a year and a half left on his rookie contract, Claypool could still fetch a hefty deal on the open market," PFF writes.

In exchange for the wide receiver, the Steelers receive a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. 

"At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Claypool also fits the ethos of the Titans' offense. He’s a big-bodied, big catch-radius receiver who can work the middle of the field while also stretching the field. That's what Tennessee hoped Treylon Burks could be out the gate, but the rookie has taken a while to get going," PFF explained. 

Claypool does seem to make the most sense to be traded by the Steelers. He'll enter the final year of his rookie contract next season and is within a group that already has one long-term contract and an emerging rookie in George Pickens. If Calvin Austin burst onto the scene next season, Claypool could be on his way out after his first four years. 

At 2-5, the Steelers aren't shooting for the stars, either. It may be time to start evaluating some trade possibilities, and their biggest return would likely be Claypool. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster

Kenny Pickett's Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling

Four Winners, Four Losers From Steelers Fall to Dolphins

Are Steelers on the Verge of Roster Sellout?

Steelers Looking for McCaffrey-Type Deal for Chase Claypool

Should Steelers Trade Chase Claypool?

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (35)
AllSteelers+

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster

By Nicholas Martin
USATSI_19290961_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Offense Doesn't Need Big Changes to Create Big Plays

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18754332_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Calvin Austin Unlikely to Return This Season

By Stephen Thompson
945D1132-D869-4CD5-8EDA-09C4B5B056F2
GM Report

Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19290503_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_19290279_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Two Very Wrong Expectations About Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19290063_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Kenny Pickett's Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19290340_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Four Winners, Four Losers From Steelers Fall to Dolphins

By Stephen Thompson