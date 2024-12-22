All Steelers

Eagles Turn to Former Steelers QB

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is stepping in for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Noah Strackbein

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Eagles turned to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett halfway through the first quarter of their Week 16 game, following a head injury to starter Jalen Hurts.

Hurts left to be evaluated for a concussion against the Washington Commanders, forcing Pickett into action. The former Steelers' first-round pick has been the Eagles backup all season and is now tasked with keeping Philadelphia's winning streak alive. The team came into the week with nine-straight victories, including a Week 15 win over Pittsburgh.

Pickett's game started hot, completing three of three passes and finishing off his opening drive with a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. However, things quickly calmed down after Pickett threw an interception on his second drive.

Philadelphia traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers for Pickett during the offseason, replacing him with Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears. During his time with the Steelers, he started 24 games, going 14-10.

It's unknown if Hurts will return to the game or if Pickett will be relied on longer than a few series. This story is developing, and Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to the situation as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Hurts has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published |Modified
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News