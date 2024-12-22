Eagles Turn to Former Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Eagles turned to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett halfway through the first quarter of their Week 16 game, following a head injury to starter Jalen Hurts.
Hurts left to be evaluated for a concussion against the Washington Commanders, forcing Pickett into action. The former Steelers' first-round pick has been the Eagles backup all season and is now tasked with keeping Philadelphia's winning streak alive. The team came into the week with nine-straight victories, including a Week 15 win over Pittsburgh.
Pickett's game started hot, completing three of three passes and finishing off his opening drive with a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. However, things quickly calmed down after Pickett threw an interception on his second drive.
Philadelphia traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers for Pickett during the offseason, replacing him with Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears. During his time with the Steelers, he started 24 games, going 14-10.
It's unknown if Hurts will return to the game or if Pickett will be relied on longer than a few series. This story is developing, and Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to the situation as more information becomes available.
UPDATE: Hurts has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
