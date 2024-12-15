NFL Fines Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. received his first fine of the season, getting hit with a hefty $11,817 penalty for his actions in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns.
The NFL fined Porter for an unnecessary roughness penalty for shoving Browns wide receiver Michael Woods in the facemask in the third quarter. The play drew a 15-yard flag, and is now docking Porter nearly $12,000.
"I already don’t like those guys and they don’t like us. I’m happy we got the team win. At the end of the day, they lost. We won. I’m happy," Porter said after the game.
Even with the consequential unnecessary roughness call, Porter did have a day worth noting. After giving up 85 yards to Jerry Jeudy in the first matchup, the Steelers and Porter held the Browns wideout to 64 yards, which including a 35-yard touchdown on a miscommunication from Pittsburgh. Besides that, he caught just four passes for 29 yards.
"It was cool. There was a lot of back and forth,” Porter said about Jeudy. "I feel like I got under his skin and it was a quiet day for him, in my opinion."
Porter has been highly penalized in 2024, with a season-high six penalties coming in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Most of these, however, have been for pass interference and holding. Something he'd admitted to work on as he understands the impact.
“I still feel confident in how I’m playing,” Porter said. “I watch the tape. There aren’t guys really beating me that’s getting a lot of separation. It’s just calls I need to work on myself and know I need to get better. At the end of the day, I’m trying to be great.I know to do that I got to clean up the stuff I’ve been doing. I face it head on and keep working.
