All Steelers

NFL Fines Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback was fined for the first time this season.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) sits on the bench during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) sits on the bench during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. received his first fine of the season, getting hit with a hefty $11,817 penalty for his actions in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL fined Porter for an unnecessary roughness penalty for shoving Browns wide receiver Michael Woods in the facemask in the third quarter. The play drew a 15-yard flag, and is now docking Porter nearly $12,000.

"I already don’t like those guys and they don’t like us. I’m happy we got the team win. At the end of the day, they lost. We won. I’m happy," Porter said after the game.

Even with the consequential unnecessary roughness call, Porter did have a day worth noting. After giving up 85 yards to Jerry Jeudy in the first matchup, the Steelers and Porter held the Browns wideout to 64 yards, which including a 35-yard touchdown on a miscommunication from Pittsburgh. Besides that, he caught just four passes for 29 yards.

"It was cool. There was a lot of back and forth,” Porter said about Jeudy. "I feel like I got under his skin and it was a quiet day for him, in my opinion."

Porter has been highly penalized in 2024, with a season-high six penalties coming in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Most of these, however, have been for pass interference and holding. Something he'd admitted to work on as he understands the impact.

“I still feel confident in how I’m playing,” Porter said.  “I watch the tape. There aren’t guys really beating me that’s getting a lot of separation. It’s just calls I need to work on myself and know I need to get better. At the end of the day, I’m trying to be great.I know to do that I got to clean up the stuff I’ve been doing. I face it head on and keep working.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News