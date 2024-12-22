Russell Wilson Magic Running Out for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a disappointing rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens. With a chance to secure an AFC North Division title, they failed to capitalize and moved into a tie with their bitter rivals atop the standings.
It was a disappointing result for the Steelers, one that hinged largely on two critical turnovers at the fault of their starting quarterback, Russell Wilson. It was the first time during Wilson's run in Pittsburgh that he looked fallible. Like the haze being lifted, the magical run that was Wilson's first seven weeks is now long gone.
If there was going to be a game for the Steelers to rely on their starting QB, it was this one. They were without their top offensive weapon, George Pickens, again. Their offense was nonexistent in the previous week against the Philadelphia Eagles as well, and they desperately needed a rebound game. They needed a masterclass from their starting QB, but instead they received two turnovers and a 34-17 defeat.
"It's really two negative plays," he said during his postgame press conference. "They made two plays on us that were significant plays, and I can't let that happen"
The problem is that he let them happen against the Ravens. During his first few weeks as the starter, those plays probably never happen. Instead of coughing up a fumble, perhaps he slides earlier. Instead of throwing a pass behind the intended receiver, he likely puts the ball where only his receiver can catch it.
Wilson was unfortunately much more active creating turnovers than scoring drives. And while mistakes are an inevitability, the magic comes from balancing them out and overcoming the setbacks. Over the last three games, that has been more of a struggle for Wilson and the Steelers' offense.
Let's be clear: Wilson did not lose the game for the Steelers. That mostly falls on the failures of the defense to stop the Baltimore run game. But Wilson needs to be better. Over his last three games, he's thrown for 158, 128, and 217 passing yards. The Steelers are 1-2 in those games and have gone from a strange hold on the divisional lead to a tie with the Ravens. Wilson might not be the problem in Pittsburgh, but the magic has faded and there's plenty of work to do.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!