Check Out Pittsburgh Maulers First Day of Draft Picks
The Pittsburgh Maulers have starter putting their inaugural team together for the 2022 season, which started with the seventh-overall selection in the USFL Draft.
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw had the honor of announcing the Maulers' first pick, a former fourth-round selection by the New York Giants, Kyle Lauletta.
Lauletta set Richmond records by passing for 10,465 yards and 73 touchdowns and being named Senior Bowl MVP in his final college season. He's spent time with the Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns in the NFL.
The draft went by position, starting with quarterbacks going in the first round, edge rushers/defensive ends in Rounds 2-4, offensive tackles in Rounds 5-7, cornerbacks in Rounds 8-11 before returning to quarterbacks in Round 12. On Wednesday, the USFL’s eight teams will pick wide receivers, safeties, centers, inside linebackers, offensive guards, defensive tackles, running backs, outside linebackers, kickers, punters, tight ends/H-backs and long snappers.
The rest of the Maulers first day of draft picks included:
- DE, Carlo Kemp
- DE, Nasir Player
- OT, Chidi Okeke
- OT, Isaiah Battle
- OT, Charles Baldwin
- CB, Ajene Harris
- CB, Brian Allen
- QB, Josh Love
Allen was originally drafted by the Steelers and played in 16 games for Pittsburgh. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns.
Read More
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Brian Flores Could Make Steelers Favorites to Land Deshaun Watson
Steelers Hired Brian Flores After Phone Call for Advice
Who Is Steelers Top Priority to Re-Sign in Free Agency?
Flores Hiring Highlights Unprecedented Diversity Within Steelers
Steelers Might Need Significant Jump for Malik Willis
Steelers Considered Favorite to Land Carson Wentz
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook