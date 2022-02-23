Skip to main content

Check Out Pittsburgh Maulers First Day of Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Maulers added 12 players to their roster.

The Pittsburgh Maulers have starter putting their inaugural team together for the 2022 season, which started with the seventh-overall selection in the USFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw had the honor of announcing the Maulers' first pick, a former fourth-round selection by the New York Giants, Kyle Lauletta.

Lauletta set Richmond records by passing for 10,465 yards and 73 touchdowns and being named Senior Bowl MVP in his final college season. He's spent time with the Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns in the NFL.

The draft went by position, starting with quarterbacks going in the first round, edge rushers/defensive ends in Rounds 2-4, offensive tackles in Rounds 5-7, cornerbacks in Rounds 8-11 before returning to quarterbacks in Round 12. On Wednesday, the USFL’s eight teams will pick wide receivers, safeties, centers, inside linebackers, offensive guards, defensive tackles, running backs, outside linebackers, kickers, punters, tight ends/H-backs and long snappers.

The rest of the Maulers first day of draft picks included: 

  • DE, Carlo Kemp
  • DE, Nasir Player
  • OT, Chidi Okeke
  • OT, Isaiah Battle
  • OT, Charles Baldwin
  • CB, Ajene Harris
  • CB, Brian Allen
  • QB, Josh Love

Allen was originally drafted by the Steelers and played in 16 games for Pittsburgh. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. 

