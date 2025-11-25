Mike Tomlin Gives Latest Update on Steelers' Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense managed without Aaron Rodgers under center, putting up 28 points in their most recent loss. It was the same pedestrian output, failing to move the ball in big chunks and avoiding the middle of the field, but they were not the reason for the team's 31-28 loss to the Chicago Bears last week.

After a week on the sidelines recovering from a fractured non-throwing wrist, the Steelers are confident Rodgers' absence will end after one game. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to reporters at his weekly press conference, and while providing the team's injury update, he shared an encouraging one for their 41-year-old quarterback.

"Aaron obviously worked his tail off to get to us last week, but as I mentioned over the weekend, it was the prudent and appropriate decision (to sit him)," he told reporters. "We'll start the week with great optimism, although, we certainly will limit him in early portions of the week."

Steelers remain cautious

The Steelers gave Rodgers all week leading up to the Bears game, but ultimately, Tomlin ruled that it was safer to keep him on the bench. Even as Rodgers ramped up his participation over the final days before the contest, the organization remains cautious.

It appears the approach is the same for Tomlin this week as they prepare for the Buffalo Bills to Acrisure Stadium. As he told reporters, backup quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Will Howard should see more of the reps in the first day or two of practice as Rodgers remains limited. He may become a full participant in the team's final practice before taking on the Bills, but they may keep his game status mysterious once again.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What does Tomlin need to see?

When it comes to what Tomlin needs to see from the veteran before making a final decision, the head coach is looking for a steady and consistent response as the workload increases. Rodgers will get that chance in practice this week, and Tomlin said his level of participation will be biggest indicator for his game readiness.

"We're comfortable with the general trajectory," Tomlin stated. "But I'll keep you updated. His level of participation and the quality of his participation over the course of the week will be the greatest indicator."

The Steelers need Rodgers to be ready for the Bills. Each game is a must-win contest moving forward, and they need their star QB to lead the way to give themselves the best chance to succeed.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!