Steelers Acknowledge Justin Fields Packages
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers ended all questions surrounding their quarterback situation when they named Russell Wilson as the starter for week one. The decision comes after he and Justin Fields went toe-to-toe in the preseason. Despite Fields' best efforts, he is now slated to be Wilson's back-up for the 2024 season.
The Steelers might have a starter at QB, but that doesn't mean Fields is set to ride the pine all season long. After head coach Mike Tomlin informed the players of his decision, he spoke to the media regarding the decision. He was asked if they had any plans to use their back-up QB during the season and gave an encouraging response. In his usual fashion, Tomlin didn't divulge specifics, but he said the possibility of using certain packages or plays for Fields is "certainly on the table." It was one of a few ways Tomlin complimented Fields and made it clear that he will be a piece of this offense.
"His athleticism is freaky," Tomlin said about Fields.
"My friend Raheem Morris better be ready for a Justin Fields package... there's too much talent to be sitting around watching," Tomlin also told the Rich Eisen Show after the announcement.
The Steelers would be silly to not find a way to use Fields. He is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL, regardless of his position on a depth chart. He showed that frequently during the preseason and training camp, eluding pressure due to his speed. He is one of the only players in the NFL that can make the read option a positive play, and he's a stark change of pace from Wilson under center.
Fields also has a history of being a great player. He was a standout at college for the same reasons, becoming a Heisman Trophy Finalist with Ohio State University. Selected 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, he's already accumulated over 6,000 career passing yards and over 2,000 yards rushing. As long as he remains a dual threat, the Steelers will find a way to work him and his skillset into the offense.
Some of this reporting is contributed by Steelers OnSI Publisher Noah Strackbein.
